Justin Timberlake Calls Jessica Biel His ‘Person’ Month Before Alisha Wainwright Sighting

Justin Timberlake gushed about his “person” Jessica Biel just one month before he was spotted holding hands with another woman, and not wearing his wedding ring. The singer praised his relationship with his wife of almost seven years in an interview in October. Timberlake caught the attention of fans everywhere after photos surfaced Saturday of him holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. The stars are in the Big Easy filming their upcoming film.

In the Entertainment Tonight interview, Timberlake noted that Biel has changed him “in so many ways.” He also spoke about how she was a source of support for him after he was put on vocal rest and had to cancel several shows.

“I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I’m sure you know what that’s like,” he said.

At the time, he said he was in it for the long haul with Biel, whom he shares 4-year-old son Silas.

“It’s like once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told the outlet. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

Timberlake, Biel and Wainwright have not spoken publicly about the surfaced photos on Saturday. The Sun first posted the photos showing the singer and Wainwright on the balcony of New Orleans Bourbon Street locale, The Absinthe House. The photos showed Timberlake holding his co-star’s hand under a table, and another shot showed Wainwright resting her hand on his leg.

Married Justin Timberlake holds hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright who strokes his knee during boozy night outhttps://t.co/omqGHUplDV pic.twitter.com/R0BYwzVxQ4 — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 23, 2019

The photos also showed Timberlake not wearing his wedding ring, though he could not have been wearing it for his role in the film. The outlet also reported that the co-stars were “chatting and drinking” in the bar around midnight.

Palmer centers around a former football star who heads back to his hometown after serving time in prison. He strikes up a friendship with a young boy upon his return home. Wainwright is known for her roles on Shadowhunters and Netflix series Raising Dion.

Timberlake and Biel got married in October 2012 in a romantic Italian ceremony, after dating for almost a decade.