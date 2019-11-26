Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Reportedly Seen Leaving Same Trailer on the Set of ‘Palmer’ in New Orleans

Just days after photos surfaced of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright holding hands, the Palmer co-stars were reportedly seen emerging from the same trailer on the set of the New Orleans-based film. The Daily Mail reports that Wainwright, 30, left a trailer on location while talking on her phone before Timberlake, 38, also emerged from that same trailer a few moments later.

Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was not wearing his wedding ring at the time, nor was he wearing it over the weekend when he and Wainwright were spotted holding hands during a night out with other cast and crew members. However, the absence of the wedding ring is likely due to his filming schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos from on set on Monday — which you can see here —Timberlake was dressed in character in a dark blue shirt tucked into matching color pants along with a pair of tan work boots. Meanwhile, Wainwright wore a pink cardigan over a patterned blue blouse and skinny jeans.

The new photos come the same day that a representative for Wainwright told PEOPLE that there is “no validity to this speculation” about her and Timberlake. “They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together,” the rep said.

A source told E! News that it was a “group of people hanging out” and that “there is nothing going on between them,” with a second source saying there is “no validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

However, new sources surfaced on Monday to give an update on how Timberlake and Biel are doing in the light of the public scrutiny.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away,” a source told E! News. “Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

In the photos from the Big Easy over the weekend, Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands under a table at a bar. A second photo showed Wainwright’s hand on Timberlake’s leg. Video showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist. According to sources who spoke to The Sun, who published the photos, the two were also “chatting and drinking” at the bar around midnight.

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas. The couple reportedly has a pre-nuptial agreement that includes a lifestyle clause that would require Timberlake to pay $500,000 in the case that he was unfaithful to Biel.