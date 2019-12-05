Justin Timberlake, Alisha Wainwright Hand Holding Video Gets Another Evaluation by Twitter

In late November, Justin Timberlake and co-star Alisha Wainwright were caught showing off a little PDA in New Orleans during a night out and since then, fans and celebrities alike have come forward with their thoughts on the situation. Now, Twitter users are giving the video another gander. During their evening out with the rest of the Palmer cast and crew, Wainwright was caught with her hand on his thigh and the former *NSYNC member was seen holding her hand. While fury seemed to erupt all over the internet, following Timberlake’s public social media statement, followers are now taking a second look.

The video can be seen here.

One person wrote, “Please the guy was drunk he didn’t make out on the friggen table with his friend! I guys spread so much gossip for no reason Media is the reason 4 break ups, pictures don’t tell a story.. you make up the story as you go and add what you want to hurt others.”

Someone else shared their thoughts, insinuating that he and wife Jessica Biel were already having issues, saying, “Man got tired of sleeping on the couch.”

“You don’t have to apologise. she knew what she signed up for,” another follower wrote.

While there are several who don’t find any harm in the situation, including One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer’s husband, Mike Caussin, and Wainwright’s father, there are still plenty who do.

“These pics aren’t innocent. What’s wrong with married people?” one wrote, while someone else echoed, “I have had my hands held like this…and guess what…I wanted to have sex with the man who was holding my hand…look really close this is not friendly….sexual….both parties are humans with emotions!…I pray it stopped with holding hands!”

Someone else commented, “JT you can’t hold another woman hand bcz u are married. Plus, don’t blame it on da alcohol.”

Another user even went as far to call out country music star Jason Aldean on his situation, saying, “That’s what Jason Aldean said.”

Timberlake broke his silence yesterday after posting a statement to Instagram.

Both Timberlake and Wainwright on currently filming their new movie Palmer in New Orleans, and are allegedly avoiding each other on set as much as possible following the incident. It’s also being reported that Timberlake is calling Biel every hour while on set to check in with her.

Although there’s been drama surrounding the singer and actress, Timberlake did make it a point to express his excitement for their new movie and is eager for fans to watch it as soon as it hits theaters.