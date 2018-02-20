Justin Theroux Cancels ‘Late Show’ Appearance After Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux cancelled an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, scheduled just days after he and Jennifer Aniston announced their split.

Theroux was originally scheduled to stop by the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 20. He appeared on a guest roster released on Feb. 14, but was missing on the updated schedule released on Monday, PEOPLE points out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Leftovers actor was supposed to be the first guest of the night, with New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand following him. However, Gillibrand has been moved up to the first guest slot. Actor and comedian Chris Gethard is stepping in to replace Theroux.

Aniston and Theroux announced their split on Feb. 15, the day after Valentine’s Day. The two got engaged in 2012 and married in 2015. The famous couple said the split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” and they felt the need to announce the split publicly to “reduce and further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement read. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The couple looks “forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The statement did not stop any speculation or rumors about the split though. Earlier Monday, a source told PEOPLE that there were always issues in their relationship.

“Ever since they became serious, the living issue often made them bicker. It was always hard for Jen to understand why Justin didn’t like, or at least couldn’t learn to like L.A., when she was in L.A.,” a source told the site. “With Jen feeling so strongly about living in L.A. and disliking N.Y.C. so much, she wanted Justin to be happy and that’s why she agreed that he should spend so much time in N.Y.C.”

As the relationship went on, Theroux started spending more time alone in New York. In fact, the most recent photo TMZ could find of the pair outside Theroux’s New York apartment was taken on Oct. 1, 2017. However, the couple later celebrated their annual New Year vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico even though their statement said they split at the end of 2017.

This was Theroux’s first marriage and Aniston’s second. She was famously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Neither of them have children.