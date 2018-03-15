Source: Justin Theroux Still ‘Heartbroken’ Over His Split From Jennifer Aniston

Despite rumors he is already dating again, a source claims that Justin Theroux is still “heartbroken” over his split from Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the source said “Justin is still heartbroken,” and then added that he much prefers being in a steady relationship rather than dating around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A second source told the outlet that Theroux has been coping with the split by spending time with his close friends, and that he “had a nice time” during a “guys’ trip” to Paris, France, in March.

He also ready to begin “his next phase in life,” according to a third source.

This new reports comes on the heels of rumors that Theroux is dating artist/model Petra Collins.

The 46-year-old Leftovers star is said to be “obsessed” with his new 25-year-old “friend,” whom he has been taking in “cozy dinner dates” with, according to The Daily Mail.

“Justin and Petra have been carrying on for some time. He insists that they’re just ‘friends,’ but he seems obsessed with her, and Jen isn’t buying it,” a source said.

In February, sometime before his split with Aniston was announced, Theroux tagged Collins in an Instagram photo.

Notably, Selena Gomez, a friend of Aniston’s, appears to have unfollowed the director on Instagram, whom she worked with in the past on the singer’s music video for “Fetish.”

Even though the couple have split up, it seems that Theroux is still hanging out with Aniston‘s friends.

According to Page Six, Theroux was seen having drinks at the Diego bar in the Public hotel with a group of the friends, which included Aniston’s former co-star Courteney Cox.

Interestingly, another recent report indicated that Theroux shared a hug with one of his former co-stars, Naomi Watts, sometime last year, and Aniston was said to be not pleased with the moment.

Though they only recently announced their separation, sources close to Aniston reveal the former Friends star has long been absent from Theroux’s New York life. Aniston reportedly stopped coming around Theroux’s West Village apartment sometime in the the summer of 2017.

TMZ wasn’t able to locate a photo of the couple together outside the apartment any more recent than the first of October. Aniston and Theroux announced their split on Feb. 15, saying that it “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement continued. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Finally, the couple added that they “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”