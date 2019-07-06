Justin Bieber Reportedly Still Contacts Selena Gomez Amid Past Cheating Allegation

Justin Bieber might have more to worry about than his feud with Taylor Swift over manager Scooter Braun buying her former record label. The “What Do You Mean?” singer is reportedly still trying to contact Selena Gomez, even though he is married to Hailey Baldwin.

A source told Radar Online that Bieber “refuses to stop contacting her” and tried to reach out after seeing how well she looked at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Bieber, who also sought treatment for depression, “tries convincing Selena that he is going through what she went through and, therefore, he needs her advice,” according to the source.

After he saw her in Cannes, Bieber has reportedly been trying to shower Gomez will compliments.

“Justin felt compelled to let her know that she looks amazing and that he is really happy for her that she is doing so well,” the insider claimed. “At the point, he really just needs to let it go… Justin is married and it’s time.”

Bieber and Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship until they called it off for good in May 2018. Last summer, Bieber reconnected with Baldwin, and the two married in November 2018. Bieber and Baldwin have planned to get married again in a lavish ceremony, although the big bash has been postponed frequently.

The report that Bieber might still be reaching out to Gomez came after his feud with Swift resurrected a rumor that he cheated on Gomez during their relationship. Swift liked a Tumblr comment from one fan referring to the rumor.

“‘We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences.’ You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F– outta here,” one Swift fan wrote in response to Bieber’s post during the tiff.

Swift liked that post, leading to another fan to comment, “Oh she’s MAD mad.”

This was not a direct confirmation of the rumor, but Gomez did claim in a 2016 social media exchange that Bieber cheated on her “multiple times.” Bieber himself hinted that he may have cheated when he told a magazine in 2015, “There are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”

Swift’s issues with Bieber came up on Sunday, when she learned that Braun’s company bought her former label, Big Machine Records, and would own her original master recordings. Swift called Braun out for “bullying” her and included a screenshot of a Bieber Instagram post showing him FaceTiming Braun.

“This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point,” Swift wrote on the screenshot. “He’s about to own all the music I’ve ever made.”

In his response, Bieber claimed Braun was supportive of her career and accused her of “crossing a line” with her comments on Braun.

Bieber’s comments also sparked a debate on his treatment of women. Emma Portner, his former choreographer, blasted him for unfair treatment and low wages while working on his Purpose world tour.

