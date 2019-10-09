Justin Bieber Posts Photo of Him Taking off Hailey Baldwin’s Garter With His Teeth

Justin Bieber continues to proudly share photos from his and wife Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding last month. In his latest wedding-related Instagram post, Bieber shares a couple black and white photos of the moment during the party when he removed Baldwin’s garter — which he apparently did with his teeth.

In the photo, taken from a bird’s eye view, Bieber kneels down while Baldwin sits in a chair. Holding her left leg in his hand, Bieber peels off the garter slipped around her ankle.

“Yeeee,” he captioned the post, which also includes a shot of the two of them embracing in the center of the dance floor.

Plenty of Bieber’s 119 million Instagram followers reacted to the shot in the comments of the post.

Bieber previously shared other photos from their big day, including two shots of them kissing. On Monday, Baldwin called the nuptials “the most special day of my life” on Instagram when she shared a black and white photo from the ceremony, which took place on a plantation in South Carolina. In the photo, Baldwin’s veil is spread out on the lawn to reveal the words “till death do us part.”

The two threw a wedding ceremony with their friends and family after legally marrying in a private New York City courthouse ceremony last year. The festivities at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, began during the weekend when guests first arrived. The rehearsal dinner took place at the Moreland Landing, which guests arrived at via speed boat.

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” a source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

The actual ceremony was on Monday, Sept. 30, where they tied the knot for the second time in front of 154 guests.

Bieber and Baldwin first began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2016. They got back together in 2018 and quickly got engaged and married just a month later.