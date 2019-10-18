Justin Bieber Opens up About Relationship With Taylor Swift Amid Scooter Braun Drama

It sounds like things between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift is smooth sailing now following the drama between Swift and Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun this past summer. Swift was furious when she claimed she was not given an opportunity to purchase her master recordings before Braun’s company bought out Big Machine, her former record label, along with her library of music. After Swift and Braun went at it publicly, Bieber chimed in taking his manager’s side. However, it seems as though it never got in the way of the singers’ friendship.

Video of Bieber surfaced on YouTube and he was asked about Swift and he said, “everything is cool” adding, “We’ve always been cool. Other people’s drama is not my drama,” before he drove away.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in June, Braun’s Ithaca Holdings bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine label for more than $300 million in a deal supported by the Carlyle Group. The deal also includes the Big Machine Music publishing arm and Borchetta became a minority stakeholder, and board member at Ithaca.

Swift had already left Big Machine a year prior for Universal Music Group, but that didn’t stop her from getting upset over the fact that she says she was not given the opportunity to purchase her music.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” Swift wrote. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my fortune. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

She continued to say, “all I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Alongside a photo of an old Bieber post showing him FaceTiming Braun and Kanye West after Kim Kardashian leaked an illegally recorded phone conversation, she continued to write, “This is Scooter Braun, bullying me on social media when I was at my lowest point. He’s about to own all the music I ever made.”

She continued to say, “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy… .”

Bieber chimed in to defend Braun, writing Swift saying, “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations,” he wrote underneath an old photo of the stars. “So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy [you] also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you.”

He continued his post saying that communication was key in a situation like this, however, as Bieber stated in the above video, it seems as though the stars were able to keep their friendship through it all.