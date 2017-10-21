Justin Bieber Reveals Massive Torso Tattoo

Justin Bieber is running out of space on his chest. The singer showed off a new chest tattoo Saturday. He now has nearly every spot of his chest covered in ink.

The new additions to his chest tattoo collection include gargoyles, skeletons and an archway above his bald eagle tattoo. It looks like he won’t have to dress up for Halloween since his tattoos could scare fans.

Bieber first posted a selfie from a bathroom, showing the full tattoo. He then added a video of him walking near a pool, with Tasha Cobbs’ gospel song “Ahh” playing in the background.

The new tattoos were created by Bang Bang in New York. According to a post on their Instagram page, it took 26 hours over three days to complete. “You’re tough as nails man,” artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy wrote.

The “Company” singer reportedly has over 60 tattoos, some of which are being covered up by his new ink, notes Us Weekly.

He once had the words “Son of God” tattooed across his abs, as seen in the tweet below. However, that’s been covered up by his new ink.

Bieber’s “I IX VII V” Roman numeral tattoo just below his neck is still visible. That spells out one, nine, seven and five or 1975, the year his mother Pattie Mallette was born.