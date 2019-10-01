Justin Bieber Invited First Girlfriend Caitlin Beadles to His and Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina on Monday, Sept. 20, with guests including family and friends. Those friends included Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Caitlin Beadles, who attended the wedding with her brother, Christian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber News 🇨🇦 8years (@jbiebschocolate) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

According to E! News, Bieber and Beadles dated for about a year after meeting in Atlanta in 2008 and have remained close friends since, with the singer even spending Thanksgiving with Beadles and her family in 2017.

View this post on Instagram So thankful for my brother and sister this thanksgiving #happyturkeyday #family A post shared by Christian Beadles (@iambeadles) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot at Montage Palmetto Bluff around one year after officially getting married at a New York City courthouse. PEOPLE reports that the couple celebrated in front of 154 guests including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Joan Smalls and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

The wedding was planned by celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss and saw guests enjoy cocktails ahead of the ceremony at the Inn lobby lounge. After the “I dos,” guests attended a cocktail hour before a formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom.

On Sunday, the couple held their rehearsal dinner at their venue, arriving by boat.

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” a source told PEOPLE of the evening. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast.”

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” another source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

After Bieber and Baldwin arrived, “Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone,” the insider said. “Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling.”

Bieber shared the first photos from his and Baldwin’s second round of nuptials early on Tuesday, Oct. 1, posting a pair of photobooth shots of himself and Baldwin on Instagram. The snaps were accented with a tag in the top corner that read “The Biebers, September 30, 2019.”

“My bride is [fire],” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

