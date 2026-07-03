Justin Bieber in Talks to Perform at Massive Sporting Event

Justin Bieber may soon be a part of the sport that’s drawing the attention of the world this summer, the FIFA World Cup.

As the worldwide soccer phenomenon enters its final few weeks of competition, which features the United States, Mexico and Canada as this year’s host nations, FIFA officials are reportedly making efforts to land the Biebs as a performer in the Cup Final.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports, per their sources, that … “FIFA officials are discussing bringing Justin aboard an already stacked lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the July 19 spectacle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.”

Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the World Cup’s opening ceremony in Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium in early June. While he was at the opening, Bieber performed a song for special VIP attendees at the stadium.

A World Cup performance would undoubtably be the largest sporting event Bieber’s performed at. He was invited to perform alongside Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl but declined. More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the World Cup final and more than one billion spectators are expected to watch the event live.

If Bieber, 32, does take the stage, fans around the world will likely be treated to a catalog of hits. Bieber owns two Grammy Awards and countless hits, including three singles that have reached number one: “Love Yourself,” “Sorry,” and “What Do You Mean?”

Performing at the FIFA World Cup Final would be a welcomed site for Bieber fans. The artist is not touring this summer, nor has he released any plans to do so in the winter months. In fact, he hasn’t toured his 2022’s Justice World Tour. He also did not release an album this year.

Fans and FIFA alike are certainly ready for some Bieber music this summer.