Justin Bieber in Hot Water With PETA for Kitten Purchase

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin recently became parents to two kittens named Sushi and Tuna, who reportedly cost the famous couple $35,000 and already have their own Instagram page, @kittysushiandtuna. In a statement to PEOPLE, animal rights organization PETA criticized the decision to purchase the animals, managing to incorporate multiple references to Bieber’s songs in the process.

View this post on Instagram My fam A post shared by Justin (@kittysushiandtuna) on Oct 3, 2019 at 6:25pm PDT

“Baby, baby, baby, nooooooo,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said. “Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter — rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.’”

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Sushi and Tuna are both Savannah kittens who cost $20,000 and $15,000, respectively. Bieber purchased the kittens from Illinois-based breeder Select Exotics. The Savannah cat is part domestic cat and part African Serval, with Sushi and Tuna both reportedly 59 percent Serval. Servals, who are widespread in sub-Saharan countries, are known as the “giraffe cat” for their long necks.

The breeder’s website describes Savannahs as “bright, inventive, intelligent, even ingenious, playful, charming, and intensely energetic” and the largest cat hybrid available. The nonprofit Savannah Cat Association shares that Savannahs are legally restricted or banned in Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont.

After PETA’s message, Bieber used his Instagram Story to respond to the statement, first writing “PETA can suck it” before telling the organization to focus on “real problems.”

“PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality,” the 25-year-old wrote. “[You’re] tripping because I want a specific kind of cat? U weren’t tripping when I got my dog Oscar and he wasn’t a rescue…every pet we get must be a rescue? I believe in adopting rescues but I also think there are preferences and that’s what breeders are for. PETA go help with all of the plastic in the ocean, and leave my beautiful cats alone.”

In addition to Sushi and Tuna, Bieber and Baldwin also share pup Oscar, who is clearly getting along with his new siblings.

View this post on Instagram Best fwiends A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 27, 2019 at 6:42pm PDT

