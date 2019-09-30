See Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Venue

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are set to tie the knot again on Monday night. The event is taking place a year after the two got married at a courthouse in September 2018. They were engaged last July, but had foregone an official wedding ceremony until now. The wedding is taking place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina. The venue is an idyllic Lowcountry setting, situated on the May River near Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The resort offers a ton of amenities, many of which have been taken over by the Bieber party and will be off limits to other guests. This includes the pool, spa, and main restaurant. Guests that aren’t part of the wedding were reportedly offered refunds for the inconvenience. The actual ceremony will be in the Sommerset Chapel, which is part of Palmetto Bluff. The website features tons of photos of the picturesque setting.

According to US Weekly, the couple first started making plans for the wedding back in January. In June, they decided to hold the event around the one-year anniversary of their official marriage. Last month, they sent out invites to guests.

While the actual wedding is Monday, guests started checking in over the weekend and there was a cocktail party and rehearsal dinner on Sunday. The dinner was a full-on Lowcountry experience, with riverfront dining and an oyster roast.

“Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.,” a source told E! News. “The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. Everyone was seated at long tables and the dècor was very chic and white. There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

For their part, Justin and Hailey arrived at the dinner in style. “Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” a source told PEOPLE. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food, including an oyster roast.”

Cheers to the happy couple.