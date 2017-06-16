Justin Bieber’s Rumored Ex Has Unfortunate Swimsuit Malfunction

Sahara Ray, Justin Bieber's rumored ex, isn't shy about flaunting her trim figure, but the blonde model showed off more than she intended to during her latest beach day.

On Monday, the 24-year-old was pictured splashing around in the waves at the beach in Cancun, Mexico when she almost completely lost her red bikini top during a photo shoot. Sahara laughed off the wardrobe mishap as she pulled her swimwear back up and accidentally flashed her nipple in doing so.

To go with her revealing top, Sahara rocked bikini bottoms that left almost nothing to the imagination. The daring bottoms were cut high above her hips and exposed her tanned and toned booty.

The daughter of surf legend Tony Ray completed her look with a black bandana wrapped around her head, a pair of sunglasses, and a seashell choker necklace. She posed for pictures while holding a lit cigarette in her hand.

Ray shared a picture from the beach outing on Instagram with the caption: "mood."

💥mood 💥 A post shared by Sahara Ray (@sahara_ray) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

Sahara was born in the Australian coastal town of Torquay. However, she was raised in Santa Cruz, California, according to Daily Mail.

She skyrocketed to the spotlight after being spotted skinny-dipping in Hawaii with "Love Yourself" singer Justin Bieber in 2016.

Just by taking a quick glance through Sahra's Instagram page, it's clear to see that she is quite comfortable showcasing her fit bod. She frequently posts scantily-clad snaps and in doing so has managed to build a massive social media following of more than 1.3 million followers.

At the end of May, Sahara treated her fans to another stunning bikini pic. She was photographed wearing a lacy black swimsuit with her long locks teased into a mess and swept out of her face. Ray captioned the snap: "Morning struggles."