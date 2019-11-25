Justin Bieber Dyes His Hair Bright Pink, Leaked Photo Shows

One thing fans can expect from Justin Bieber is that he frequently changes up his style, with some recently leaked photos revealing that he has dyed his hair bright pink. In pictures shared on Instagram by Just Jared, the “Love Yourself” singer is seen sporting the colorful new look. Many users have since commented on the post with their thoughts on everything ranging from the new look, to how excited they are for Bieber to put out new music and tour again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:43pm PST

“Pink hair is [fire] on him,” one fan said, while another wrote, “He’s human, he has the right to dye his hair however he wants.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some presumed the new hair-color is a reflection on the state of Bieber’s mental health, with one writing, “He needs to go for rehab center.. calling for treatment.”

“What makes it so hard is everyone around him is denying and not saying anything about his mental state and he and his wife keep staying how happy they are,” another concerned fan offered. “He clearly is fed up and needs professional help. So instead of helping, the ones who notice it like myself..just laugh. Damn.”

“I’m sure he thinks he’s OK,” someone else wrote. “But what about those around him claiming they LOVE him. What kind of love is this? #thiskindofloveistoxic.”

“Justin pls come and save the industry!” another, more supportive fan, exclaimed. “I know your doing final touchings in the album but hurry up!! Sick of seeing clowns everywhere! Come and shut their mouths up with other records!!”

Bieber recently celebrated his marriage to wife Hailey by saying I Do in a second wedding ceremony. The official wedding took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff Hotel in South Carolina.

According to a source who spoke with E! News, “Guest arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m. The dinner was on the edge of the water and was outdoors. There were may string lights hanging and lit candles.”

“Everyone was seated at long tales and the dècor was very chic and white,” the source added. “There were waiters standing greeting guests with champagne as they arrived.”

“Justin and Hailey took a speedboat down the river to the rehearsal dinner,” a separate source told PEOPLE. “They both seemed beyond excited. Hailey looked stunning in short, white dress. They enjoyed local food including an oyster roast.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images