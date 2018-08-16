Justin Bieber’s Dad Welcomes New Baby

Justin Bieber‘s father, Jeremy Bieber, welcomed a daughter on this week with wife Chelsey, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

“We welcomed a healthy baby ‘Bay Bieber’ born at 830 am,” he captioned a hospital selfie with Chelsey and their new addition.

The shot sees Jeremy cradling his daughter, who is wrapped up in a pink blanket, as Chelsey smiles at the camera.

He later shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl.”

Just Welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) August 16, 2018

The infant is the fourth child for Jeremy, who is dad to Justin, Jaxon, 8, Jazmyn, 10. Chelsey is already mom to 11-year-old daughter Allie.

Justin announced his little sister’s arrival on his own Instagram Thursday, sharing a shot of the infant’s sleeping face with the caption, “Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.”

The singer recently made news of his own, proposing to Hailey Baldwin within just months of the pair getting back together. Justin reportedly popped the question in the Bahamas

Since then, the couple has been seen out and about in New York City, including on a bike ride that ended in tears after Bieber was seen crying on a bike path with Baldwin consoling him.

When asked about his emotional moment, TMZ reports that Bieber held up a copy of The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment With the Wisdom of God by Presbyterian pastor Timothy Keller.

“This,” he said. “You got good days, and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.”

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted in Justin’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario in Canada, getting ice cream with the star’s siblings.

[More] Fan taken photos of Justin with his siblings and Hailey Baldwin spotted out and about in Stratford, Ontario. (August 11) pic.twitter.com/itSfaC1pBL — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) August 12, 2018

While Baldwin and her fiancé will reportedly tie the knot next year, a source told PEOPLE that they’re now in no rush.

“The wedding planning has slowed down a bit,” the source said. “They still don’t want a long engagement, but they are also not rushing the wedding.”

“It was getting quite intense and they realized they want to enjoy being engaged for a while,” the source added. “It’s not like they need to rush — they are both so young. They aren’t slowing things down though because they are unsure if they want to marry; they definitely want to get married.”

