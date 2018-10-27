Viral Photo of Justin Bieber Has Social Media Scratching Their Heads

A photo appearing to show Justin Bieber eating a burrito sideways on Thursday went viral on Twitter, since non-pop stars usually do not eat them that way.

The photo shows the Biebs sitting on a park bench, wearing a pink hoodie and brown beanie. It is not clear if the photo really is the “Love Yourself” singer, since he is wearing sunglasses, but the person is wearing long blond hair like Bieber has recently.

Almost everyone on Twitter assumed it was Bieber, so they quickly found a new reason to make fun of him, notes Billboard.

does….justin bieber not know how… burritos work ? pic.twitter.com/WWKP2ttARe — Ryan Bassil (@ryanbassil) October 25, 2018

“Does….Justin bieber not know how… burritos work?” one person asked.

“Burrito is the new corn on the cob,” added another.

One person even compared Bieber eating a burrito sideways to Seinfeld‘s George Costanza eating a Snickers bar with a knife and fork.

This Justin Bieber burrito method is the new George Costanza Snickers with knife and fork. pic.twitter.com/uaz1DUnlUv — Ryan Carver (@CarverInTheRy) October 25, 2018

“The way Justin Bieber is eating this burrito will haunt me for the rest of my life,” another Twitter user wrote.

While Bieber might not be eating a burrito right, he is doing just fine in his love life. The singer reportedly confirmed he is married to model Hailey Baldwin. The two dated on and off in 2015 and 2016, then rekindled their relationship in June. In July, they got engaged in the Bahamas and in September, it was reported that they married at a New York City courthouse.

The couple have stayed quiet on their marital status, but a fan told Us Weekly earlier this month that they told her they tied the knot.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes,” Nona Melkoni, who said she was seated next to them at a Studio City restaurant on Oct. 16, told the magazine. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

Baldwin’s uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, also appeared to confirm they tied the knot during an interview with Access Hollywood at the Emmys.

“They went off and got married,” Baldwin said. “I don’t know what the deal is!”

Meanwhile, the two are also reportedly house hunting. Last week, the two toured Demi Lovato’s $8.9 million Hollywood Hills home. It was previously listed for $9.495 million and covers 5,564 square feet. The “Sober” singer put the home on the market in September, after she was hospitalized.

Photo Credit: BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images