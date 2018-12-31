Justin Bieber Apologizes to JoJo Siwa After Making Fun of Her Car

It’s not too late for Justin Bieber to say sorry to Jojo Siwa.

On Sunday, the “Despacito” singer took to Instagram to apologize to the Dance Moms star and YouTube personality after he suggested she should “burn” the colorful car she had received for Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” the “Sorry” singer tweeted. “really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

The feud between Bieber and Jojo began after West Coast Customs re-posted an image that the Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality had shared on her own Instagram account of the colorful vehicle made, a custom wrap that featured bright colors, an image of Jojo’s face, and promoted her upcoming D.R.E.A.M. tour.

“BEST CHRISTMAS EVER,” Jojo had captioned her own post.

After seeing the reported image, Bieber made his disapproval clear, commenting “Burn it” twice in the comments section.

His comment was responded to by both Jojo and her mother, Jessalyn Siwa.

“That’s not the best idea,” Jojoreplied, though she later deleted the comment.

Meanwhile, her mother suggested that Bieber “burn your own things.”

Jojo’s fans were also quick to come to the star’s defense, many taking to the comments section of her original post to voice their opinion on the matter.

“”Justin you better leave Jojo alone,” one person wrote.

“Burn yourself, when you was her age you made them cringey songs didn’t you and you was one of most hated people coz of how cringey you are,” another commented.

Jojo took Bieber’s criticism in stride, later posting another photo of her colorful BMW to her Instagram account, this time showing herself in the car alongside a cardboard cutout of the singer.

“Burn it,” she captioned the image.

Jojo also has a tweet featuring Bieber’s diss pinned on her Twitter account.

Proving that there are no hard feelings, the Dance Moms alum even accepted the Canadian pop star’s apology, responding with, “it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!”

The Nickelodeon star, best known for her colorful and oversized bows, appeared on two seasons of Dance Moms before going on to star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Along with recently launching her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, she is also embarking on a nationwide D.R.E.A.M. tour.