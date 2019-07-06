Justin Bieber Accused of Lying Amid Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun Drama

Justin Bieber may have been called out on his bluff! One fan took to Twitter to point out a minor — but major — detail regarding the screenshot he publicly apologized to Taylor Swift about. And naturally, the post was quickly shown support by Swift fans.

in justin’s response to taylor on instagram, he takes full responsibility for his instagram post of him on facetime with kanye and scooter.

THEN HOW IS HE THE BIG ONE ON THE SCREEN???????

scooter obviously sent him it and made him post it…

STOP. THE. LIES. #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/Gyl6jhlb7T — Arella (@Princess_Arella) July 3, 2019

It all started when Swift took to Tumblr to announce her being “grossed out” at the fact that Scooter Braun purchased her music catalog from former label Big Machine.

Bieber went on to defend Braun with a post that features a photo of Bieber, Braun and Kanye West, which she originally took as a post used to bully her. He then apologized and clarified that it was insincere but then questioned the “ME!” singer on why she would accuse Braun of something so publicly as an attack for the $300 million dollar purchase, saying that she knew it would prompt her fans “to hate on” the popular music manager.

Other celebrities like Halsey and Cara Delevigne took to Swifts defense, but Braun’s wife Yael Braun — who usually remains quite on public matters — immediately took to his defense.

View this post on Instagram @taylorswift, I’m here to talk privately anytime. A post shared by Yael Cohen Braun (@yael) on Jun 30, 2019 at 3:53pm PDT

However, Swift has made it clear to fans and haters that she’s not intimidated by Braun and stands by what she said. She also may have dug up old relationship baggage potentially confirming that Bieber may have cheated on his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez.