Justin Bieber Accused of Lying Amid Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun Drama

Justin Bieber may have been called out on his bluff! One fan took to Twitter to point out a minor — but major — detail regarding the screenshot he publicly apologized to Taylor Swift about. And naturally, the post was quickly shown support by Swift fans.
in justin’s response to taylor on instagram, he takes full responsibility for his instagram post of him on facetime with kanye and scooter.— Arella (@Princess_Arella) July 3, 2019
THEN HOW IS HE THE BIG ONE ON THE SCREEN???????
scooter obviously sent him it and made him post it…
STOP. THE. LIES. #WeStandWithTaylor pic.twitter.com/Gyl6jhlb7T
It all started when Swift took to Tumblr to announce her being “grossed out” at the fact that Scooter Braun purchased her music catalog from former label Big Machine.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Bieber went on to defend Braun with a post that features a photo of Bieber, Braun and Kanye West, which she originally took as a post used to bully her. He then apologized and clarified that it was insincere but then questioned the “ME!” singer on why she would accuse Braun of something so publicly as an attack for the $300 million dollar purchase, saying that she knew it would prompt her fans “to hate on” the popular music manager.
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Other celebrities like Halsey and Cara Delevigne took to Swifts defense, but Braun’s wife Yael Braun — who usually remains quite on public matters — immediately took to his defense.
View this post on Instagram
However, Swift has made it clear to fans and haters that she’s not intimidated by Braun and stands by what she said. She also may have dug up old relationship baggage potentially confirming that Bieber may have cheated on his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez.