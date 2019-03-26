Jussie Smollett Releases Statement After All Charges Against Him Are Dropped

All charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped after the Empire star agreed to a plea deal with Cook County prosecutors in Chicago.

Smollett released a statement via his attorneys, Tina Giandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, said in a statement that “all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgement.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result.

Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

The state’s attorney’s office confirmed that the charges were dropped.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the state’s attorney’s office said in a statement, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

It’s unclear why Smollett would be required to forfeit his bond to the city of Chicago. Ordinarily, the money would be returned to him or his attorneys.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to comment immediately to the Tribune, deferring to police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Mayor Rahm Emmanuel.

“Everyone knows how the department feels,” Guglielmi told a Tribune reporter. “The superintendent and mayor will [speak] on the city and department’s behalf.”

Previously, Smollett, 36, was free on $100,000 bond and had denied lying to police or faking the attack.

Although Smollett’s statement mentions nothing of a plea deal, TMZ reports that the actor will have to “surrender his $10,000 bond” and perform community service. In exchange, he will no longer face the 16 felony counts against him.

The news outlet cites sources who claim the plea deal was reached after the prosecution’s case “disintegrated,” which included a $3,500 check Smollett wrote to the Osundairo brothers. Smollett claimed the check was payment to the two men for physical training, and the prosecution reportedly could not disprove that.

Another large piece of evidence that prosecution reportedly had against Smollett was a threatening letter written to him, which police previously stated they believed was written by Smollett himself in order to further fabricate the danger on his life. However, at the time, the FBI had reportedly been investigating the letter and was not able to determine who wrote it.

Smollett was charged on disorderly conduct charges for allegedly staging a phony attack and claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.