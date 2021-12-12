Jussie Smollet’s Court Defense Was Doomed Because of Subway

Jussie Smollett’s fate in his recent trial was apparently sealed by a Subway sandwich. Smollett was recently found guilty on five out of six counts of felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report by a jury on Thursday after days of deliberation. According to The Blast, Smollett claimed he went on the night he was attacked to secure a tuna sandwich from a nearby Subway at 2 a.m. –– and it was the same sandwich that became the reason he was found guilty.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent, Eddie Johnson claims something from the story wasn’t adding up. “He comes back and gets attacked in a hate crime, supposed hate crime, and during all this scuffle – they poured bleach on him and all of this – when he got up and went into his apartment building he still had that Subway sandwich with him. That doesn’t happen,” he said.

Smollett’s first interaction with police was recorded on body camera footage, which coupled with the incident report showed that he didn’t drop the sandwich throughout the alleged beating. Johnson says typically in beatings like this resembling a hate crime, most victims usually drop everything they have to escape out of fear. “This guy had the sandwich in his hand, never been touched. So that was a real tip and a clue to us that something was amiss,” he said.

Johnson appeared on Morning In America, where he explained the other parts of Smollett’s story that he wasn’t buying such as the lax fashion in which he took the noose his alleged attackers placed around his neck. Video of the interview, he says, made him think twice when looking at the evidence. “I don’t think there are many Black people in America that would have a noose around their neck, and wouldn’t immediately take it off,” Johnson said. In the end, the jury found Smollett was guilty of “telling a police officer he was a hate crime victim, telling an officer he was a battery victim, telling a detective he was a hate crime victim, telling a detective he was a battery victim and then telling a detective again he was battery victim.”