Jussie Smollett Takes Legal Hit as Chicago Assault Case Returns to Court

Jussie Smollett isn’t getting the outcome he wanted in his legal battle with the city of Chicago. The former Empire star requested that a judge dismiss his criminal case in which Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime in January 2019. Smollett told authorities that two men attacked him in the dead winter of the windy city and slurred racial and homophobic insults his way before allegedly throwing bleach on him. The judge denied Smollett’s request. Smollett insists he’s not guilty of the crime.

His attorney told several media outlets that Smollett’s rights were being violated. The violation of rights claim comes after Smollett has already completed the community service he was instructed to do, as well as him forfeiting a $10,000 bond under a deal to drop charges, NBC News reports.

“A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle,” Nenye Uche said on behalf of Smollett, his client, in court on Friday, Oct. 15. Judge James Linn refuses to dismiss the case, explaining that Smollett’s case is now was being led by a special prosecutor who was appointed by another judge. The charges against Smollett are ruled as a felony. In addition to the verbal attack, Smollett also told police he was beaten and that a noose was wrapped around his neck before the men ran off.

The two alleged culprits, brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, were implicated and later confessed that the whole ordeal was allegedly orchestrated by Smollett. Rumors of Smollett wanting more publicity and a higher payday on Empire are said to be contributing factors into him creating the attack. The Osundairo brothers said Smollett paid them $3,500 to help him orchestrate the attack. They provided receipts of payments, which Smollett claims were actually payments for personal training classes for hit fitness goals.

A lawyer for the Osundairo brothers have stated that the brothers “have tremendous regret over their involvement in this situation,” adding, “They understand how it has impacted people across the nation, particularly minority communities and especially those who have been victims of hate crimes themselves.