‘Jumanji’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ Fans Send Love to Laura Bell Bundy After Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actress Laura Bell Bundy has tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, and fans are devastated. Bundy announced her diagnosis on Instagram Live on Thursday, encouraging them not to worry about her. Despite her best efforts, many are stressed about the actress’ condition.

“I’ve been quarantining since Thursday, March 12,” Bundy said, noting that she was quarantining at home with her husband and infant son. “That day I had a headache and I just assumed it was a normal headache. A few days later I had a sore throat kind of come and go and I began to take some herbs prescribed to me by my acupuncturist and Chinese medicine doctor. A few days after that I had what I can only explain as a tightness in my chest and a shortness of breath that was also intermittent.”

Bundy told fans that she feels like she will have a mild case of COVID-19 because her health is generally good. Some disputed this claim and warned her that it was a dangerous message to spread, as it could be misinterpreted by some followers.

Others simply showered Bundy with thoughts, prayers and well-wishes, saying that they wanted to see the actress get better. Bundy is the latest celebrity to contract the virus, and many are heartbroken to see their favorite stars becoming so ill.

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the CDC’s website. In the meantime, here is what fans are saying about Bundy’s diagnosis.

Tracing the Spread

Bundy shared a clip of her Instagram Live announcement as a regular post, and many fans commented with questions about her diagnosis. A lot of them were looking for information on the onset of symptoms, and how she believed she had contracted the virus in the first place.

“Do you know how you may have contracted this? So sorry,” one fan asked.

“Honestly any number of places but BEFORE March 12th,” Bundy responded.

‘Positive’

Laura Bell Bundy has tested positive for coronavirus 🙁 pic.twitter.com/dsFCpcLTMT — Hitmonvers ✨ (@MilkmanNick) March 25, 2020

Since Bundy starred as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde: The Musical, many fans had the soundtrack on rotation this week after her diagnosis. Some even repurposed the song “Positive” with a grim new meaning.

‘F—ing Sad’

laura bell bundy on her instagram.

she does have corona and im fucking sad pic.twitter.com/YHcnltefUD — 𝐩𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐚 got the acc back (@fawsettoland) March 25, 2020

Other fans were genuinely distraught about Bundy’s diagnosis, and, by extension, the pandemic as a whole. For Broadway actors with incredible vocal prowess, the idea of a respiratory virus was particularly upsetting to fans.

Anger

ms rona u crossed the line how dare u give laura bell bundy the virus — georgia (@georgiafrann) March 25, 2020

The corona virus got Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy. Got In The Heights postponed.



THEN PROCEEDS TO GET THE TONY AWARDS POSTPONED. pic.twitter.com/Ds0srpFpjS — ¡megan! (@megnicmottu) March 25, 2020

While many fans turned to sadness, others went straight to anger, furious at the coronavirus itself for infecting Bundy. They wanted something corporeal to direct their fury at.

‘Stay Home’

Bundy’s claim that she has been at home since March 12 served as an emphasis on the importance of quarantine for many fans. They thanked Bundy and other stars for following medical protocol and encouraged their fans to take this as encouragement to do the same.

Exhaustion

no one told me Laura Bell Bundy also had coronavirus pic.twitter.com/G1jbR3OjBK — 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐢 (@softplcetoland) March 25, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic escalating by the hour, many fans called Bundy’s diagnosis a breaking point for them emotionally. They felt that the virus was getting too close to home to tolerate.

Well-Wishes

laura bell bundy has the virus now 🙁 I hope she has a speedy and healthy recovery — esme 🌸 (@annedeetz) March 25, 2020

Finally, despite the endless coverage and discourse around the coronavirus pandemic, many fans took the opportunity to post a simple get-well message for Bundy and her family.