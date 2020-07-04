July 4th: Paris Hilton's Patriotic Photos Light up Twitter

Paris Hilton posted two Fourth of July photos on social media, and fans were floored. The heiress shared two shots of herself in front of an American Flag background, both setting distinctly different tones. Her followers were head over heels for both photos.

Hilton posted one Independence Day picture on Friday night, showing herself wearing translucent sleeves up past her elbows, but no shirt. She pouted in front of an American flag with real galactic scenery superimposed over it, her eyes hidden by massive sunglasses. On Saturday, she was a little more reserved, posing in front of a normal American flag in a bejeweled jacket of some kind. Both posts came with red and blue heart emojis, as well as a woman in a crown.

Getting ready for the 4th of July❤️💙👸🏼💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/6M84VqWX4l — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 3, 2020

Happy 4th of July❤️💙👸🏼💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/zvkQqKQfIY — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 4, 2020

Both pictures struck a chord with fans, most of whom were looking for their own ways to make the Fourth of July feel more festive without going out. The coronavirus pandemic has put a lot of holiday plans on hold, with towns canceling their fireworks shows and other festivities. Some states are even under stay-at-home orders or curfews, such as Miami, Florida and parts of Texas.

Hilton is spending most of her time in Los Angeles, California these days, and has found ways to keep herself busy. The reality TV icon is now producing her own content for YouTube, and is promoting plenty of trendy merchandise for shopaholics at home. If Hilton has Fourth of July plans with anyone, she did not clue fans in on them.

While she has been considered controversial in the past, Hilton's Fourth of July posts seemed to leave fans generally smiling on Saturday. Here's a look at how Hilton's holiday posts were received.