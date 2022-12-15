Julie Bowen Remembers Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's 'Modern Family' Cameo Following His Death

Dancer and longtime The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died. As news of Boss' death broke Wednesday, Modern Family star Julie Bowen took to Instagram to pay her respects, reflecting on Boss' cameo as dance instructor Sho Nuff in a Season 9 episode of the fan-favorite ABC sitcom, tearfully writing that having Boss on set "was like getting a visit from the sun."

Bowen paid tribute to Boss by sharing a throwback photo of herself and the beloved star from a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show Boss first joined as a guest DJ in 2014 before becoming a permanent figure and eventually executive producer. In the post, the actress noted that she appeared on Ellen "a gajillion times, and every time this sweet man made me smile, laugh and dance (horribly...always horribly)." She also remembered how Boss "even came and did a guest spot on Modern Family, and it was like getting a visit from the sun." Bowen said Boss' "lightness, joy and kindness filled every room he entered. It's terrible to think he was suffering inside," as she encouraged her followers to "tell somebody you love them today."

During his appearance on the show, Boss starred as Sho Nuff, a hip-hop teacher the Dunphy family meets as they enjoy a weekend trip together. Amid wine tasting and other activities, Bowen's Claire and her husband Phil, as well as Mitch and Cameron, sign up for dance classes. Phil and Cameron prove to have some hidden dancing talents, earning the praise of Boss' character, and they hilariously end up plotting to ditch their spouses in order to become a hip-hop duo.

Although Boss' role on Modern Family may have been short-lived, he certainly made an impact on fans. Commenting on Bowen's post, one person wrote, "He was not a ray of sunshine. He was the whole sun. I can't believe I'm talking about him in the past tense," with somebody else adding, "Massive loss.. the world is a little darker today." A third person commented, "Rest in paradise, Twitch. Thank you for all the entertainment, you won't be forgotten," as another person added, "My heart is broken he always seemed so genuine and full of light."

Along with his role on Modern Family, Boss was well-known for his appearances on several competition series, including The Wade Robson Project, Star Search, and So You Think You Can Dance. He was beloved as the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a role he first took up in 2014, and also appeared in titles like Magic Mike XXL, Step Up 3D, Young & Hungry, and the Disney+ movie The Hip Hop Nutcracker. His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed Boss' death Thursday, with E! News confirming through a report from the Los Angeles coroner's office that Boss died by suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.