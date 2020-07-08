Julianne Hough Posts About 'Feeling Stuck, Depressed' After Brooks Laich Split

Julianne Hough is sharing some pointed words with her followers one month after her split from husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a repost of a quote by Heal director Kelly Noonan Gores talking about feelings of depression, anxiety and hopelessness.

"When feeling stuck, depressed, anxious, or hopeless, try taking your attention off of yourself and helping someone less fortunate than you," the quote reads. "Selfless acts of service ignite life force energy in the giver." She also shared a meme joking about having an "emotional breakdown" and failing to answer messages from family and friends in favor of posting memes.

The Grease Live! star has been spending time with family in Hawaii since she and her hockey player ex announced they were calling off their marriage of nearly three years after marrying in 2017. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement at the time. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Hough "won’t answer anyone’s calls or texts, including her closest friends" since she left Los Angeles and is "not in a good place." This comes in apparent juxtaposition to her position on divorcing Laich, from whom she quarantined separately in the months leading up to their split. Laich spent time with his dog at a cabin in Idaho, while Hough was spotted out in Los Angeles.

"Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks," another source told Us Weekly. "Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now." Another insider told the magazine the professional dancer was "super upset" about the end of her marriage, adding that she was "not doing great" and her changing up her look to include darker hair was a "reflection of her feelings." "Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren’t sure why she let him go or messed it up," the source said. Laich, meanwhile, "doesn’t have anyone new in his life right now romantically speaking."