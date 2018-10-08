Julia Louis-Dreyfus Sports Gray Hair Color Amid Cancer Battle

Selina Meyers is back! Julia Louis-Dreyfus was spotted walking out and about in Beverly Hills last week, where she looked to be happy and healthy since her September breast cancer diagnosis.

The Veep star and 11-time Golden Globe winner was seen getting back to her roots as she sported a natural gray hair color in a bun, appearing to skip the chemicals from regular hair-coloring sessions.

Louis-Dreyfus, 57, rolled up her sleeves while wearing a white sweater over a blue patterned button-up shirt and a pair of blue jeans.

She updated fans on her health back in February after undergoing surgery, sharing a message of resilience similar to the tone she used going into her diagnosis.

“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, ‘F— you!’ Here’s my first post op photo,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

The actress completed her final chemotherapy treatment in January ahead of the surgery and is set to return to work on the set of Veep to begin filming the seventh and final season in August.

Her co-star, Tony Hale, told Entertainment Tonight last month that the cast and crew are excited to get started on season 7 with Louis-Dreyfus.

“She’s going through her own journey, and man, we’ve been talking off and on. But we’re going to be ready to shoot in the summer. She’s really doing fantastic,” Hale said.

In a different interview with The Wrap at SXSW, Hale gave another positive update on the beloved Seinfeld alum’s health.

“Julia is going through her journey and she’s doing great, and we’ll probably pick it up again in the summer,” the two-time Emmy winner said.

As previously reported, the production of the HBO political comedy was put on hold while the 56-year-old star underwent treatment. But her co-star Matt Walsh told Entertainment Weekly in late January that Louis-Dreyfus has not only completed chemo, but she has found the strength to participate in table reads for the Emmy-winning show.

“Veep is on hiatus, we’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” he said. “We’ve known for about a month. We’ve seen [Julia], she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well, she’s finished her last chemo, she’s in recuperation. Her perspectives have remained excellent throughout. She’s very well loved; she’s a tremendous person.”

Louis-Dreyfus revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis in September, offering a message of gratitude for the love and support on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted following her diagnosis. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Veep executive producer David Mandel and Louis-Dreyfus announced plans to end the political satire with its seventh season in 2018 before her breast cancer diagnosis. The plan was for the show to return in 2018, but her treatment forced the show to be pushed back to 2019.

The series, created by Armando Iannucchi, has won 17 Emmys, including six for Louis-Dreyfus and two for Hale. It also won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2015, 2016 and 2017.