Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals ‘Awesome Xmas Cocktail’ Amid Cancer Treatment

Despite battling cancer and undergoing several treatments, award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is in good spirits.

The HBO star of Veep, took to Instagram on Friday to share an image of her “awesome Xmas cocktail” as she fights breast cancer.

“Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail,” she captioned an image while receiving a blood transfusion. She added the hashtags, “jolly transfusion” and “I’ve been good” to reassure fans and followers she’s doing okay.

This past September, the former Seinfeld star revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in a tweet that has now received more than 125,000 retweets.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” the 56-year-old wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Over the months, Louis-Dreyfus has been sharing her progress. But this past November, it was reported production had halted on her HBO series.

“We’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment,” Rich told SiriusXM. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about.”

Despite the pause, the Veep cast and crew is actively supporting the Seinfeld alum as she undergoes treatment and meeting up to read scripts for season 7.

Photo credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris