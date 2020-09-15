Jude Law and Wife Phillipa Coan Welcome Their First Child Together, His Sixth

Jude Law is officially the father to six beautiful children! Law and his wife Phillipa Coan welcomed their first child together while both have been in quarantine. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Law revealed that he's been busy gardening and also had a baby!

When Fallon asked him, "What have you been doing with your time at home?" and he replied with his gardening adventures to then finish it off saying, "Oh, and on top of that, I had a baby. So there you go." He continued to describe how the process has been while still being on lockdown, adding, "It's really wonderful. We feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, we could just nest and enjoy each other's company and every day as it came. It was an unusual but kind of enforced love-in."

The actor is notoriously private with his personal life, and while it was a shock to many that he is now the father to another child, that's about all that he gave in details. Law did not reveal the name or sex of the child, nor did he ever confirm that his wife was pregnant in the first place. Onlookers did spectate after she was seen back in May with a very noticeable bump, but nothing was ever confirmed on either end.

Law and the psychologist have been married since May 2019 after saying "I do" in a sweet ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The 47-year-old is also the father to Rafferty, 23; Iris, 19 and Rudy 17, with ex-wife Sadie Frost. He also shares Sophia, 10, with ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke and 5-year-old Ada with Catherine Harding.

Another couple who just welcomed their second child together is Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. Brody announced on Friday that they would be a family of four now. "I have a new kid," he said according to Entertainment Tonight. "I have a boy, and he's a dream. He's a dream boy." While he did not go into further detail, fans did gush over the news.

The couple have been married since 2014 and like Law, are incredibly private with their personal life. Similarly, the former Gossip Girl's actress and former O.C. actor did not reveal they were even expecting another child together, they just decided to spring it on fans but they were not mad about it.