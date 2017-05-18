Joy-Anna Duggar And Fiance Austin Forsyth Reportedly Moving Up Wedding Date

Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiancée Austin Forsyth are reportedly moving up their wedding date to this coming weekend after originally planning to tie the knot on October 28.

A fan site called Duggar Family News Facebook confirmed that the 19 And Counting star will be getting hitched sooner than planned. On the couple’s wedding registry, the date set for their ceremony revealed the day at the end of October. However, insiders close to the reality star family have claimed that a change has been made.

“I heard from a Duggar insider that Joy’s wedding will be next week,” the fan site read. “I’m guessing that means Saturday, May 20th. It seems like the wedding will be held close to the Duggar compound since the source said guests will be at the compound before and after the wedding.”

The post continued by reading: “That’s all I know right now except I hope Joy gets up the nerve to run before then and live the life God gave her not the one arranged for her by her fruitcake dad.”

A later post on the fan site read: “It’s been confirmed. The wedding is this Saturday.”

19-year-old Joy Anna revealed that she was engaged to Austin Forsyth back in March. During a TLC video, Anna said that she had two chaperones tag along during their date when she and Austin rode horses on an Arkansas trail.

“We were going to go horseback riding and I decided to bring Johannah and Jennifer along because I knew that they would enjoy that, and they got to be the chaperones on this date,” she said.

“It also made this day really, really special and then he asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes!’ Now that we are engaged, we are holdings hands. So that’s pretty special.”

“I knew we were ready for this next step because everything fell into place,” Austin Forsyth said. “The OK from Mr. Duggar and my dad and just timing on the Lord. I feel like the engagement is more special because we are committed to each other now. And we’re just moving forward to the day that we get married, and it’s exciting.’

Joy-Anna will be the fifth Duggar child to get hitched. The eldest child, 29-year-old Josh, married his wife Anna in 2008 and they have four children. Jill married Derick Dillard in 2014, a year before 24-year-old Jessa married Ben Seewald later that year.

