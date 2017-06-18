Josh Peck Gets Married, Doesn’t Invite Drake Bell

Drake & Josh star Josh Peck is a married man. E! News reports that the former Nickelodeon child star married long-time girlfriend Paige O’Brien in Malibu Saturday with family and friends in attendance.

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Golfieri took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the newlyweds. “Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you [couplegoals],” Golfieri captioned the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably absent from the guests was Peck’s Drake & Josh co-star, Drake Bell. Bell posted a cryptic tweet on Sunday morning that read, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear.”

He continued, “Loyalty is key, ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

The tweets were later deleted.

The guest list included Peck’s former Grandfathered co-star John Stamos as well as Nicole Golfieri, the mother of 4-year-old twins Layla and Emelia who played Peck’s character’s daughter, Edie, on the series, which ended in 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple!