Josh Duggar Makes Witness Demand as Child Pornography Trial Draws Closer

Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial is drawing closer, and the former reality TV star is making some demands regarding witnesses involved in the case. There are multiple individuals who have been called to testify in the trial and, according to Radar Online, Duggar’s legal team has filed requests for those people to be sequestered. The outlet reports that Duggar wants the witnesses kept separate so that they cannot speak with one another about the case beforehand.

“Duggar also respectfully requests that this Court’s order also prohibit the Government and/or its witnesses from talking to witnesses who are sequestered about the trial or other witnesses’ testimony prior to or during their testimony,” Duggar’s legal motion states. His attorneys go on to argue that sequestering should be necessary “given the nature of the allegations and the significance of prior statements certain witnesses allegedly made. For fairness, it is important that each witness’s testimony not be influenced by what transpires in the courtroom during trial.” Notably, the prosecution has pushed back against this motion, stating that the normal and standard witness rules should apply to this trial as they would any other.

“The defendant filed a motion requesting this Court enter an expansive order sequestering witnesses during trial, and specifically requesting that the Government—but not the defense—be prohibited from speaking with its own witnesses during trial,” read a response from the prosecution. “To the extent, the defense is requesting the Government be prohibited from speaking with its own witnesses during trial, the Government asks this Court to deny the defendant’s request.” At this time the judge does not appear to have ruled on Duggar’s request.

Duggar was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded “not guilty” to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing.

Duggar was eventually released on bond and has reportedly been staying with a family friend. He is prohibited from having contact with minors, other than his own children. The father of six is reportedly allowed “unlimited contact” with his kids, however, his wife — who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child — must be present for the visits. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 30.