Josh Brolin Delivers Profane Rant Following Troll’s Remarks on His Wife’s Lingerie Photo

When it comes to social media, you can, unfortunately, count on having to deal with some “trolls” every now and then. Josh Brolin recently encountered this very issue on Instagram after he posted a racy photo of his wife, Kathryn Boyd, as the Daily Mail noted. The drama started off thanks to Brolin’s Instagram photo of Boyd, which depicts her in lingerie and holding a rose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Feb 4, 2020 at 6:21am PST

“I want to love you wildly,” he wrote, quoting novelist Anaïs Nin for the caption. “I don’t want words, but inarticulate cries, meaningless, from the bottom of my most primitive being, that flow from my belly like honey. A piercing joy, that leaves me empty, conquered, silenced.” While some followers gushed over the actor’s kind tribute to his wife, one user couldn’t help but respond to the post with a little negativity.

“Why show your wife’s body off on the internet it’s not good, God wants her to cover her body and not expose her body,” the user commented on the actor’s photo. Unsurprisingly, Brolin defended his choice of photo with a comment of his own.

“I just spoke to God and God asked me to please ask you to shut the f— up and go take a shower,” he wrote, which seemingly settled their back-and-forth.

Brolin and Boyd, who previously worked as the actor’s personal assistant, wed back in 2016 after getting engaged in 2015, per PEOPLE. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Westlyn, in November 2018. Brolin is also a father to two adult children, 30-year-old Trevor and 24-year-old Eden, from his previous marriage to Alice Adair.

In April 2019, both Brolin and Boyd sat down for an interview with Fatherly, during which they discussed how their relationship works so well.

“Man, do you know how nice it is to look up to your significant other?” Brolin said about his wife. “Most people present themselves nicely on Instagram and if you get into their lives, they’re f—ing miserable. I’ve seen this woman come of age and totally own herself. My daughter Eden even said it about her. She’s grown in her confidence and has ownership of who she is. I see her now and there’s not only a great respect, but also a nice healthy fear. I wouldn’t f— with her.”