Joseph Gordon-Levitt Injured in On-Set Bike Crash

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and bicycles do not get along. The actor was injured again on a bike, this time while shooting the Netflix movie Power in New Orleans.

On Wednesday, Gordon-Levitt shared a video of his latest bike accident, showing him crashing into something just off-screen and falling off the bike. The bike then goes tumbling out of the camera frame.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram I have bad luck shooting on bikes 🤕 A post shared by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitrecordjoe) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

“I have bad luck shooting on bikes,” Gordon-Levitt wrote, alongside a bandaged-head emoji.

The Dark Knight Rises actor also shared a video of himself being wheeled to an urgent care room in a nearby hospital. He also shared an x-ray of his elbow.

According to The Blast, it is not clear what the extent of Gordon-Levitt’s injury is, but he was seen holding an ice pack on his left arm.

Gordon-Levitt, 37, is in New Orleans to film Power, directed by Catfish team Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, and written by Mattson Tomlin. The cast includes Jamie Foxx, Machine Gun Kelly, Amy Landecker, Rodrigo Santoro and Dominique Fishback. It is expected to be released next year.

This is not the first time Gordon-Levitt has had an accident with a bike. While filming 2012’s Premium Rush, in which he spends most of the movie riding a bike around New York City, Gordon-Levitt wiped out and ended up with a bloodied arm. He had to get 31 stitches.

“[I] went through the rear windshield of a taxi cab,” Gordon-Levitt told Entertainment Tonight back in 2012. “It happens.”

In an interview with E! News at the time, Gordon-Levitt further explained that a diplomat who was visiting New York City for a United Nations session was responsible.

“They can break the law. So [the diplomat] broke through our cones and the cops and double parked right in the middle of where we were going, and basically I ended up going through the rear window of a taxi cab and getting 31 stitches,” Gordon-Levitt said.

“Everyone was worried, of course,” he continued. “I’m flooded with adrenaline right when it happened, you don’t feel any pain right when your arm breaks open. So I was just like ‘Oh my God, Jesus! I’m OK!’ and Dave ran up and was like, ‘Are you OK?!’ and he was terrified and I was like, ‘You gotta record this, man, it’s crazy!’”

Despite the injury, Gordon-Levitt was back at work the next day.

Gordon-Levitt also recently filmed the indie thriller 7500, which centers on an airplane hijacking by terrorists. He recently starred in Oliver Stone’s Snowden.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage