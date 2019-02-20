Jordyn Woods: What to Know About Kylie Jenner’s BFF Who Allegedly Broke up Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods has been friends with the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years, but after her night out with Tristan Thompson, many fans are taking a closer look at the model.

Woods is best friends with the youngest sister in the family, Kylie Jenner. The two have worked together, partied together and vacationed together, but now it looks like she might be embroiled in some serious family drama. According to TMZ, she was spotted at a house party on Sunday making out with Thompson, Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend and the father of her daughter.

Thompson was in Los Angeles so that he could spend Valentine’s Day with Kardashian and their daughter. He even sent her a huge floral arrangement, leading some fans to think that all was well between the ambiguous couple. However, over the weekend, party-goers saw him getting a little too friendly with Woods.

Sources said that Kardashian officially ended her relationship with Thompson over the betrayal, adding: “she has had enough.” The reality star has already suffered through several cheating scandals and more rumors, yet having it hit this close to home was the last straw.

Now, many fans are looking for more info on the woman that finally ended Kardashian and Thompson’s sordid relationship. Here is everything fans need to know about Woods.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF

Woods is universally recognized as Kylie Jenner’s BFF. The two appear are out together all the time, and they appear in many of each others’ social media posts. They often refer to each other as “wifey,” suggesting that they are as close as spouses.

The two met sometime around 2013, when they first appeared together on Instagram. They became closer and closer over the years, until they were virtually inseparable.

Last June, Jenner even casually told Vogue that the two of them “live together,” though it is unclear if Woods is still residing in Jenner’s house.

Kylie’s Pregnancy

She said “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby” ?? real one ♥️♥️ https://t.co/U28l2uGQUe — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Woods was by Jenner’s side throughout her secret pregnancy from 2017 to 2018. She featured heavily in Jenner’s video “For Our Daughter,” which documented the whole process. Woods was there when she got the positive pregnancy test, she was there for the baby shower, and she has been there ever since. According to a tweet by Jenner, she even considers Stormi her own child, in a way.

“She said ‘O.K. well I guess we’re both having a baby,’” she said of the moment when she informed Woods about the pregnancy.

Lip Kit Collaboration

Woods has also followed in her best friend’s footsteps when it comes to business. The model has her own activewear line, a line of false eye lash products, and last fall she collaborated with Jenner on a lip kit.

The Kyle Cosmetics product is called the Kylie <3 jordyn makeup collection, and it features cartoon version of the two best friends.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Woods has made two appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, both in Season 10.

She had a brief cameo in the episode “About Bruce Part 1,” but she really got a role a few episodes later in “Mother Armenia.” There, she was with Jenner when Scott Disick crashed their lunch.

‘Life of Kylie’

Woods took a much more active role in Jenner’s spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

Their friendship was a major part of the series for its brief run, and it featured some confessional moments for the two of them.

Her Social Media Philosophy

Last week, Woods gave an interview with Style Caster where she revealed that she knows full well how much she is talked about on social media. The model said that she works hard to restrain herself from jumping in the drama, but she never misses a beat.

“Oh, I see everything. Don’t get it twisted,” she said. “I’m the most unbothered person, but I see everything. I feel like when you address things it just adds more unnecessary attention to it. Especially negativity. It’s just unnecessary. But if something is worth addressing, I definitely would. But there hasn’t been a reason to luckily, knock on wood.”

Sunday’s Cryptic Tweet

On Sunday, Woods posted a tweet that has many fans buzzing in the wake of the news about Thompson. The cryptic post concerned evolving relationships, and in hindsight, it could be relevant.

“I could love you and still cut you tf off,” she wrote.

Kardashian and Thompson’s Responses

The whole question of Woods’ alleged hookup with Thompson has still not been officially addressed. However, like Woods, both Thompson and Kardashian have made cryptic posts that seem to apply to the situation.

On Tuesday, Thompson outright denied the story. He tweeted “FAKE NEWS” before deleting the message after just a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Instagram Story has been full of strange notes, and many fans think they cold be aimed at Woods, or Thompson, or both of them.

“If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years, you are no longer friends. You are family,” read one.

“I apologize if I was ever the toxic person in anyone’s life,” read another. “Whether I did you wrong, led you on, acted on impulse, let my emotions get the best of me, or walked away with no explanation. I’m maturing everyday and righting my wrongs, slowly becoming a better version of me.”