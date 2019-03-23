Jordyn Woods Stepped out ‘Confidently’ With Mother a Month After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is making a return to the public eye after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The model was spotted out on the town with her mother, Elizabeth Woods, and a few friends one month after she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson, leading to his scandalous breakup from Khloé Kardashian.

The 21-year-old stepped out and met up with friends at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Friday, March 22. The model was reportedly with “a huge group of people,” according to Us Weekly.

“She walked in confidently, and paparazzi bombarded her,” an eyewitness said. “[She was] with her mom, a couple girls and guys.” The group reportedly sat at a back corner table.

They added: “Her mom and her kissed their friends hello, saying they’re just calming down from all the paparazzi.”

Woods rocked a short hairstyle and looked “great,” wearing an all-black ensemble consisting of a cut-out velvet top and matching miniskirt, accompanied by sheer, black tights, a bob hairstyle and black heels.

The social media personality was reportedly asked by photographers if she had been in contact with Kardashian, as well as now-estranged best friend Kylie Jenner, since the scandal, but she kept walking and smiling.

Woods found herself in the middle of the cheating scandal when she was caught kissing the NBA star at a house party in February. Shortly after news broke of the breakup and scandal, Woods made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and clarified the events of the party.

At the time, the model claimed Thompson went in for a kiss as she was leaving the party, but there was “no passion.” She also told Smith during the episode that she did not believe she was ultimately responsible for the end of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship.

Since then, Woods has slowly made a return to the spotlight and recently returned to work. She has also reportedly been offered new business deals since the controversy.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug,” she announced on Instagram Thursday. “All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!”

Woods and Jenner have been spotted hanging out several times since the scandal, though the friends are reportedly still not ready to mend their relationship after the scandal. However, a source told the outlet that a reconciliation between the two best friends might happen someday.