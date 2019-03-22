Jordyn Woods Returns to Work in Wake of Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods has returned to work in the wake of the recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Woods posted on Instagram that she is heading overseas to promote a new partnership with an elite eyelash company.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug,” she wrote on Instagram. “All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!”

It was previously rumored that Woods had a number of new sponsorship deals in the works, and that she would be doing a lot of traveling to promote those products, and this seems to be the first substantial evidence to prove those reports were in fact correct.

Woods was recently caught up in the most recent Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, with allegations emerging that she and the now-former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian were having an affair.

During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Woods set the record straight on what actually happened the night she and Thompson were together.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she explained, revealing that she and some friends had been at a club and then wound up back at Thompson’s house in Los Angeles.

“We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok,” Woods continued.

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ ” she went on to say. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” Woods then confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian has since stated that she does believe Woods, and claims to hold her responsible for the end of the relationship.