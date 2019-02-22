Jordyn Woods Reportedly ‘Devastated’ by Cheating Scandal Following Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split

Jordyn Woods reportedly keeps trying to apologize for making out with Tristan Thompson following the scandal.

The model was caught getting cozy with Khloé Kardashian’s partner and father to their daughter, True, at a house party in Los Angeles, leading to a gigantic scandal in the following days.

A source shared with Entertainment Tonight that Woods is “devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast.”

“She knows making out with Tristan was wrong,” the source added.

Woods — who has been best friends with Kylie Jenner since they met in middle school, and was also a close family friend — reportedly made out with the basketball player, therefore leading to the end of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“Jordyn has always considered herself a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and has tried to apologize to the family, especially Khloé and Kylie,” the source said.

“The family doesn’t want anything to do with her right now as the whole incident is too fresh,” the source continued. “No one is sure what the future holds for them having Jordyn in their life.”

In the wake of the scandal, Woods was cut off from the family and had to move out of Kylie’s guest house, where she had been living for some time. The report comes as other sources previously said the family felt blindsided by Woods’ actions, and Kylie herself has been struggling with what to do next.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” another source told the outlet on Wednesday. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloé.”

Kardashian and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, all unfollowed Woods on social media over the last two days.

“Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Kardashian also “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.”

Despite the bond between Woods and Kylie, the Good American founder has no bad feelings toward her younger sister.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a second insider previously said. “That’s her sister.”

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not released an official statement the drama, Kardashian and Kim have both made cryptic references to the allegations. Jenner also shared a post on her social media talking about her “empty house” as reports of Jordyn moving out first surfaced.