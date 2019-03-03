Jordyn Woods Offers to Take Lie Detector Test for Khloe Kardashian to ‘Know the Truth’

After Khloe Kardashian called it quits with Tristan Thompson following a wild cheating scandal, Jordyn Woods — the woman at the center of it all — is offering to smooth things with the reality star by taking a lie detector test.

During her bombshell interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, 21-year-old Woods shared her side of the story involving Kardashian’s now ex, Thompson, revealing that she and a group of friends spent the night at his home and that the Cleveland Cavaliers player planted a kiss on the model.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

Pinkett Smith, who she shares a deeper relationship with Woods stemming from her husband, Will Smith’s friendship with the 21-year-old’s father during filming of his ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, pressed on her, asking point-blank if she slept with the NBA star.

“Never,” Woods adamantly stated, adding how she would be “willing to be put up to the [lie detector] test.”

Woods added how sleeping with Thompson was “never a thought” or “consideration” that crossed her mind as it “never happened.”

“And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test,” she said. “Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”

Woods admitted she also apologized to Kardashian and offered in that moment to take the polygraph test to back up her story.

“I let her know that I’m willing to do whatever it takes for her peace of mind,” she explained. “Not for my image, not for my career, because that’s already something in its own. This is now for your peace of mind, so you know that there was no malicious intent.”

Woods said she “did as much apologizing as [she] could.”

“Over the phone, over text. Until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face could she really feel what I’m saying,” Woods said. “I reached out and the opportunity is there. I offered as much as I could, a lie detector test, anything. Whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

On Friday afternoon following Woods’ bombshell interview on the Facebook Watch talk show, Kardashian took to Twitter to call out the model for her alleged lies and why her family was broken up.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]??” Kardashian tweeted Friday. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The reaction sparked a frenzy among fans who believed that Thompson, notorious for cheating, was the reason for their breakup and that Kardashian’s anger was greatly misdirected.

Just 24 hours later on Saturday afternoon, Kardashian returned to the platform to share how she has been enduring an eventful week due to the numerous reports exploding within the news circuits.

“This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Kardashian started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Kardashian added that the hardest thing about the entire ordeal was “being hurt” by someone so close to her.

“[She is] someone whom I love [and] treat like a little sister,” she added. “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

While Kardashian has no publicly responded to Woods’ polygraph offer, it seems like the 34-year-old mother of one and Revenge Body host has made up her mind already.

On Saturday afternoon, reports surfaced that Kardashian unfollowed Thompson on Instagram, though he is still following her. The two share 1-year-old, True Thompson.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami and Bootsy Bellows