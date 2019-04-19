Jordyn Woods Has New Message for Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner‘s friendship took a major hit after Woods got caught up in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, but it seems there’s hope for the two former besties.

Woods was with her mom, Elizabeth, at LAX on Thursday when TMZ began asking them questions, one of which was the status of Woods’ relationship with Jenner. The 21-year-old was asked if she “would be willing” to rekindle her friendship with Jenner, to which Woods replied, “I have love for everyone. Always.”

The reporter continued, asking, “do you love Kylie” with Woods responding, “always,” as Elizabeth chimed in, “We love you Kylie.”

Elizabeth repeated herself when asked if the women had a message for Jenner before Woods headed to the escalator to extract herself from what was likely an awkward situation.

Obviously, Woods would likely not speak negatively about Jenner to the press, but recent social media behavior seems to indicate that the two may in fact become friends again one day. Woods has been liking Jenner’s recent posts on Instagram, and the duo still follow each other on the platform, a seemingly significant note seeing that every other member of the Kardashian family has unfollowed Woods.

Woods recently had another awkward encounter when she ran into Kendall Jenner at a party during Coachella last weekend. Jenner was attending the 7th annual Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonald’s & PacSun with Hailey Baldwin, with the pair sitting at a table when Woods arrived with Jaden Smith.

“It was such an awkward moment, everyone saw it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“They made eye contact and you could see that they all thought this is awkward — they were saying it with their eyes and body language,” the insider continued. “It wasn’t hard to see the tension and the awkwardness.”

Woods’ mom was also there, and a source told Us Weekly that Elizabeth and her daughter got in a bit of a disagreement at the party.

“Hailey and Kendall saw Jordyn and both gave her a stare,” the onlooker said. “Jordyn was visibly uncomfortable by their reaction. As Jordyn was sitting, her and her mom were in a bit of an argument and she told her mom, ‘I don’t want to discuss this right now.’”

The source added that Woods “didn’t stay long after that and she was telling people she was ‘ready to leave.’” When the 21-year-old left the event, Jenner and Baldwin reportedly “became a lot more social with everyone,” including model Gigi Hadid, who joined the party.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre, Getty