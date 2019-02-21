Jordyn Woods Reportedly Moving out of Kylie Jenner’s House After Tristan Thompson Affair

Jordyn Woods is leaving the home of best friend Kylie Jenner following allegations she hooked up with Tristan Thompson.

The model is reportedly heading out of Jenner’s home, where she had been living for some time now, and will be relying on her family in the aftermath of the scandal.

Sources told PEOPLE that Woods is “moving back to her mom’s house.”

“It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it,” they added. “She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

The report of Woods’ change in living situation comes after sources had previously told the publication that the Kardashian Jenner family felt “blindsided” by the reports of Kylie’s best friend getting intimate with Thompson this past weekend.

“When they first started hearing on Monday that Tristan made out with Jordyn, no one really believed it,” one source previously told the outlet. “That Tristan would be inappropriate, yes everyone knows that he can’t behave, but that Jordyn would make out with him, it first seemed like a made up rumor.”

“It wasn’t anything they wanted to drop,” the source added. “So several family members reached out to people they believed had been at the party. And they were told it was true.”

Woods and Thompson made headlines Tuesday after TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported that Khloé Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player officially broke up after he was unfaithful with her younger sister Kylie’s best friend Woods. Along with her close relationship with the family, Woods also collaborated with Khloé on her clothing brand, Good American, modeling for the brand in different occasions.

As the aftermath of the scandal led to the end of Khloé and Thompson’s relationship, the rest of the family is reportedly very hurt by Woods’ actions as well.

“It’s all a mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” the source said. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

Moving forward, the source added they do not believe Woods’ and Kylie’s friendship could survive the controversy.

“Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together,” the source said. “Jordyn often helped Kylie with Stormi. Kylie was always so excited to have Jordyn around. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

Woods has not commented publicly on the scandal. Thompson seemed to claim the stories were “FAKE NEWS” in a post that he quickly deleted on Twitter.