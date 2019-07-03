Jordyn Woods Takes Low-Key Jab at Khloe Kardashian After Fat Shaming Phone Call on ‘KUWTK’

Jordyn Woods fired back at Khloe Kardashian after the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star called Woods “fat” on the reality show, when she learned about Woods’ alleged kiss with her ex, Tristan Thompson. After it aired, Woods took to Instagram with an subtle rebuke.

“Hot girl summer,” Woods wrote under a pair of pictures taken in a hotel room.

They showed Woods in a muted gray and black athletic suit, with matching leggings and crewneck shirt. Woods’ hair was arranged in long, meticulous braids, and she held one hand out casually displaying her painted nails.

Many fans suspected that Woods posted the pictures to proudly display her curves, and show that she still feels beautiful in spite of Kardashian’s words. Many left encouraging comments, praising Woods for keeping her cool in the face of the media onslaught.

“Wow. A queen who doesn’t care about drama. We stan 4ever,” one fan commented.

“[You] glowing [baby] girl. So happy [you] are [your] own person now and not under Kylie’s shadow anymore,” added another.

“It’s been hot girl summer for you since February sis,” proclaimed a third.

Woods later shared another post reading: “Smile, life’s too short,” but it has since been deleted. Woods has worked hard to avoid directly addressing the Tristan Thompson scandal as it plays out in real time on KUWTK.

Back in February, partygoers claimed that Thompson was seen kissing Woods at a party at his house. This finally ended the relationship between Thompson and Kardashian, but many fans were perplexed when Kardashian spewed just as much outrage at Woods as her ex, who had been spotted cheating on her at least once before.

Now that the reality show is portraying the scandal, fans can see just how visceral Kardashian’s reactions really were. In Sunday’s season finale, she was drinking with her friend Malika Haqq when they heard from a friend that Thompson denied kissing Woods.

“Liar! Liar! Tristan, f— you if you can hear me. They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Those fat f—ing a—holes,” she said.

Fans were appalled to hear Kardashian of all people mocking Woods’ weight, as she herself has dealt with body image issues for years. In past seasons Kardashian was referred to as “the fat sister,” and she created her spinoff show Revenge Body to combat that kind of negativity.

The season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians left things on a bit of a cliffhanger, unclear how Kardashian, Woods and her best friend Kylie Jenner will move forward. In many ways, that’s where things stand in real life as well.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for Season 17 in September on E!