Jordyn Woods Reportedly Plans to Leave US After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is apparently taking a trip out of the country following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and subsequent fallout.

Woods has been through a lot in the last month, and she is ready for a break. In a video posted to her Instagram Story Friday, Woods, her mother and her agent, Sheeraz Hasan, could be heard discussing plans for a big trip. While it did not exactly sound relaxing, it certainly sounded better than facing down the Kardashians and their followers on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s up guys?” the 21-year-old said, approaching the other women. “Mom, what are you guys talking about?”

“Here’s the plan — London activation and I heard you live skydiving in Dubai so right now, me and mom are lining up Dubai,” Hasan said. “It’s done, we’re arranging it right now.”

“I cannot wait, no, I need to skydive — soon,” Woods replied. The model imposed text over the video as well, noting that she’ll be in London at the “end of the month,” and in Dubai “sooooon.”

It is no surprise that Woods wants some time away. Over Valentine’s Day weekend, she attended a late-night party at the home of Tristan Thompson, then-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian and father of her baby. Multiple witnesses reported seeing Woods and Thompson “all over” each other. Some reports claimed that they were kissing in the open and getting even more physical than that.

This was just the latest in Thompson’s long string of cheating scandals, and it finally ended his romance with Kardashian. Still, lots of outrage fell predictably on Woods as well, who went silent for nearly two weeks.

When she finally told her side of the story, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show for an interview. She claimed that the reports were overblown, but admitted that Thompson had kissed her as she was leaving in the early hours of the morning.

This was met with outrage from Kardashian, who tweeted that Woods was “the reason my family broke up!” She toned down her rhetoric the following day, yet it is still clear that Woods’ standing with the famous family is under question.

Add to that the uncertain footing of her relationship with Kylie Jenner. The two have been best friends for many years, and even pledged their loyalty to each other in a kind of platonic wedding-style ceremony on Life of Kylie.

Hopefully, the trip will give Woods and her friends a chance to gather themselves and reset.