Jordyn Woods Lands Lucrative Business Deals in Wake of Falling out With the Kardashians

Jordyn Woods has landed a lucrative business deal in the wake of her falling out with the Kardashians.

According to The Blast, sources close to Woods have shared that the 21-year-old has secured a deal with a designer eyelashes company.

She has also reportedly had several other high-profile deals in the works as well, but at this time all of them are being kept under wraps.

The outlet went on to note that Woods is reportedly working with “marketing guru” Sheeraz Hasan, who has handled projects for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Logan Paul, and Paris Hilton in the past.

Hasan has reportedly set up meetings as appearances for Woods in Europ and the Middle East, with Dubai being a top priority location for Woods to make some new business contacts.

Woods has been best friends with Kylie Jenner for years, but recently made headlines for allegedly having an affair with Tristan Thompson, who is the now-ew boyfriend of Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Woods, however, sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on The Red Table Talk show, and stated that she did not have an affair with Thompson, but that she was at his home with some friends one evening.

Regarding that fateful night, Woods claimed that she did not have a sexual encounter with Thompson, but that he the NBA player make a move on her.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she said of when she and some friends went to a club and then back to Thompson’s place. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Khloe has since publicly stated that she does not believe Woods’ account of the evening, and even added that she blames Woods for breaking up their relationship.