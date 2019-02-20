Jordyn Woods Once Said Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Had ‘Great Chemistry’ Before Cheating Scandal

Despite reports that Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods hooked up over the weekend, the 21-year-old model seemed to be rooting for Thompson and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian at one point.

In a September interview, Woods, who is close with the Kardashian-Jenner family and is Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, told Us Weekly that Kardashian, 34, and Thompson, 27, have “great chemistry” together.

“I think they just have fun together,” Woods said at the time. “I feel like they have great chemistry, so that works out well.”

Despite Woods expressing support for the couple, she reportedly spent Sunday night partying at Thompson’s house in Los Angeles until 7 a.m. the next day.

“Everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Thompson admitted to the infidelity when Kardashian confronted him. She then reportedly officially ended their relationship.

Following reports of the breakup, Kardashian commented on Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee’s Instagram post that broke the story of what happened at Thompson’s party. Kardashian seemed to give the report her seal of accuracy, liking the post and commenting several emojis denoting her approval of what was said before quickly deleting it.

Kardashian’s best friends Malika Haqq and Larsa Pippen also commented on the post, with Haqq writing, “STRONG FACTS” and Pippen writing, “Amen!!!!”

Thompson himself spoke out about the reports, tweeting “FAKE NEWS” before quickly deleting it.

Woods has yet to speak out about the alleged encounter, but on Sunday seemed to make reference to it, tweeting, “I could love you and still cut you [the f—] off.”

The cheating scandal rocked the world of celebrity news, especially because it’s not the first time Thompson had been caught being unfaithful to Kardashian. Just days before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to their 10-month-old daughter True in April, reports broke that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on her a number of times throughout her pregnancy.

Despite the betrayal, Kardashian decided to try and make things work with the father of her child.

“Khloé is determined to show that she is happy in Cleveland,” a source told PEOPLE a month after she gave birth last year. “She’s very stubborn when it comes to her life. Her family still disagrees with her decision to stay with Tristan, but they are trying to be supportive. They wanted Khloé back in L.A. for Mother’s Day, but she’s doing her own thing.”

“She doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider continued. “She actually seems very happy. She doesn’t really talk about Tristan, she just wants to talk about True. She loves being a mom!”

While the two reportedly attended couple’s counseling and worked on rebuilding their trust, as of late fans noticed them spending less and less time together. On Valentine’s Day, Thompson sent Kardashian and their daughter a large display of roses, but Kardashian’s now-signature cryptic quotes on Instagram told a different story.

“[Shout-out] to everyone who is tryna heal from things they can’t talk about,” she shared on Instagram that same day, adding in another post, “True love feels different. There are no games, no power struggles, no secrets and no manipulation. Honest love only craves connection, unity and truth. If what you are experiencing and calling love involves unbalanced selfish tactics it is in the process of being dismantled.”

Thompson was spotted without Kardashian at multiple points on Valentine’s Day, partying at a Los Angeles bar and having dinner with two male friends.

