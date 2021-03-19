Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Shut Down Cheating Rumors, Add Rumors of Their Own

✖

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods, the former friend of Kylie Jenner, denied cheating allegations that surfaced on Instagram Thursday. The two accused an Instagram page of creating a fake screenshot that allegedly shows Towns, 25, having a conversation with another woman while he was dating Woods, 23, in December. In one of his tweets Thursday, Towns even suggested he was ready to propose to Woods.

The Instagram page Gossip of the City shared a screenshot of Instagram private messages allegedly between Towns and another woman. In one message, Towns tells the unknown woman, "Love you." Gossip of the City claimed that the screenshot dated back to December. Woods and Towns started dating last year.

So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it 😭 my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything. — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

Towns and Woods did not let the rumor sit for long before they denied it. "So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y’all believe it Loudly crying face my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything," Woods tweeted. She later said Woods does not even "talk like that," and noted, "I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my man's character."

Towns joined in, responding to one of Woods' tweets. "A lot of goofies out there with photoshop skills," he wrote, adding a laughing emoji. "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else," Towns wrote in another tweet. "GTFOH! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger." Woods retweeted both of Towns' tweets.

I normally don’t address anything but what you’re not gonna do is play with my mans character‼️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2021

The person who allegedly sent the messages to Towns was model Camila Kendra, notes E! News. Kendra is now in a relationship with Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and she took to her Instagram Story to also call the screenshot out as fake. "Fake news," she wrote. "Not sure why people find it amusing to [create] fake pages and create messages that never happened."

So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I’m gonna waste my energy with anyone else 😂 gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 18, 2021

Woods rose to fame through her connection to Jenner, as they were best friends and even lived together. The two have not been seen together publicly since February 2019, when Woods attended a house party with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend. Woods allegedly kissed Thompson at the party and later denied there was anything between her and Thompson on Red Table Talk. Thompson and Kardashian have reconciled, but there is no public hint that Jenner and Woods are on better terms today.

Woods and Towns began dating last year. They have appeared on each other's Instagram pages several times. Towns, whose mother died from the coronavirus last year, shared photos of himself with Woods on a beach in September. "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights," he wrote in the caption.