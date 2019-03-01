Jordyn Woods Denies Accounts She Hooked up With Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods said the rumors about her and Tristan Thompson are wildly overexaggerated — but did admit that they kissed.

Woods, 21, sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith on Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, where she detailed last month’s incident with Thompson, who was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Woods said that after partying at a bar with friends and Thompson, everyone went back to Thompson’s house for an afterparty, which she called “innocent.” She denied claims that she and Thompson were “making out” and “all over each other.”

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight,” she insisted, although she did admit to why someone could have said they were looking “cozy” together.

She said she was sitting on the armrest of a chair next to where Thompson was sitting.

“In my head, this is innocent. We’re all drinking, we’re all chilling. There’s no way it would look like a lap dance but I could see why people would say ‘They’re getting cozy,’” she said.

When Smith asked if she had her arm around him, she said, “No, but my legs were laying right over … onto his legs.”

“He didn’t make any moves on you throughout the night?” Smith asked Woods, who said, “No. He didn’t try to take me to a room. It was just an innocent time.”

However, later in the episode, Woods admitted that when she was on her way out the door, Thompson kissed her.

“On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

Woods admitted that when she talked to Kardashian and Kylie Jenner afterward, she didn’t tell the whole truth.

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she said. “I was like ‘Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’”

“[Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either,” Woods said, tearing up. “It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love.”

“I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him,” she said.

However, Kardashian doesn’t seem to agree with Woods’ take on the issue. She took to Twitter to slam the former Good American model, calling her a liar and “the reason my family broke up.”

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Kardashian wrote. “[By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

The message was the first time Kardashian had publicly addressed the scandal. Previously, she had shared cryptic quotes on social media and even “liked” a few tweets about the situation, but had not come out and publicly said anything.

Later, she tweeted that Thompson was “equally to blame” for the situation, but that “Tristan is the father of my child.”

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

“Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well,” she wrote.