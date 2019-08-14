Jordyn Woods’ Cryptic New Tattoo Seemingly References Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods has some brand new ink, and it seemingly references the difficult six months she’s had in wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off a new tattoo on her left forearm on Monday at the UOMA Summer House party in Los Angeles.

Written in small script across her arm, the tattoo reads, “What’s meant for me will never miss me.”

The words are an excerpt from a quote attributed to writer, theologian and scholar Al-Shafi’i: “My heart is at ease knowing that what was meant for me will never miss me, and that what misses me was never meant for me.”

Woods, 21, got the new ink on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at her brother Joshua’s tattoo shop in Los Angeles. After leaving the shop with her left forearm bandaged, Woods shared a glimpse at the tattoo on her Instagram Stories.

The quote could easily sum up Woods’ feelings about her time in the headlines after she was caught making out with Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, with whom Kardashian shares 16-month-old daughter True. In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian, 35, split with Thompson, 28. Jenner, 22, cut ties with Woods, who at the time of the scandal was best friends with and even lived with Jenner.

Woods moved out of Jenner’s mansion days after the scandal broke and recently spoke out about their estranged relationship these days.

“I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in July. “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad.”

Meanwhile, Jenner reportedly “won’t talk trash” on Woods, a source told Us Weekly this month.

“None of the Kardashian/Jenners are speaking to Jordyn, but Kylie still won’t trash talk Jordyn,” the source said. “She doesn’t wish her ill will.”

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, Jenner criticized sister Kim Kardashian for bullying Woods online after the scandal unfolded and Kim had posted videos of herself singing along to songs that referenced cheating.

“I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. I feel like, call her or talk to her in person,” Jenner told her sister. “We just don’t need to bully anyone.”

Up until recently, Jenner was the only member of the famous family who still followed Woods on Instagram, though she unfollowed the model in late July after Woods was seen hanging out with Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend James Harden.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty