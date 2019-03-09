Jordyn Woods Breaks Instagram Silence With Series of Story Posts

Jordyn Woods broke her social media silence to celebrate the strong women in her life, coincidentally leaving out the Kardashian family.

A week after she first broke her silence on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, the model took to Instagram Stories in celebration of International Women’s Day, paying tribute to women she admires.

“I want to honor some women I admire for their constant contribution to make an impact on today’s society,” the model, 21, wrote over a picture of Rosie the Riveter.

She also included: “Happy International Women’s Day. We’re strong and powerful and together we can do it.” Woods then added pictures of Melinda Gates, Malala Yousafzai, Sheryl Sandberg, Michelle Obama, Tarana J. Burke, Mia Hamm, Oprah, Wendy Kopp, Maya Lin, Wangari Maathai and Ava DuVernay.

The women of the Kardashian family’s absence from the tribute is not the only close relation Woods failed to include. The social media personality also left out her own sister, Jodie Woods, as well as close friend Jada Pinkett Smith.

The series of posts to her Story came a week after Woods sat down with Pinkett Smith to break her silence on the infamous kiss Thompson gave her at a party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, which led to the end of his two-year relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“On the way out [of his house], he did kiss me,” Woods said during the chat. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

She also admitted at the time to failing to tell best friend Kylie Jenner and Kardashian about the kiss the first time she talked about the party.

During the interview she also said she had apologized to Kardashian and offered in that moment to take a lie detector test to back up her story.

“And never will I, and that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test,” she said. “Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth. Just to clarify: there has been no communication with Tristan, no relationship over time.”

After the interview, Kardashian slammed the model for lying and also accused of her being the reason her family broke up. A day later, however, Kardashian took back her comments made in anger and said she’s focusing on her daughter.