Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting New Baby

Many congratulations are in order for Jordin Sparks and beau Dana Isaiah.

The former American Idol winner and her model man got married in July, keeping their union under wraps until Tuesday — nearly four months later.

“We’re both really excited,” Sparks told PEOPLE of their surprising news. “He’s been like, ‘I want to shout it from the mountain tops!’ We’re really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this.”

But the singer shared another bombshell with the magazine. They are expecting their first child together!

The couple learned they were pregnant after being married for one month.

“It’s been really crazy because everything changes,” Sparks said. “Once we got over the initial shock of it, now again just like it is with the marriage, to be able to share that this amazing thing is happening, it’s such a great thing. We did this together!”

The couple may have gotten pregnant quickly after tying the knot, but patience hasn’t played a part in any stage of their relationship.

Sparks said she and Isaiah met for the first time in April over Easter weekend after talking every day for nearly a month.

“A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,’” the 27-year-old singer said. “When I’m with him, I feel comfort and safety and calm and peace, and those aren’t things that I normally felt. So it was a little wake-up call for me.”

The pair eloped on July 16 in Hawaii, surrounded by a small group of friends.

Last year, Sparks was enveloped in a different relationship, but he pair broke things off and the singer swore off dating. Lucky for her, her plans didn’t go as expected.

“I’d gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like ‘You know what? I’m good. I’m going to stay single. I’m just not going to look,’” Sparks said. “It’s amazing that that phrase “When you don’t look for it, that’s when it comes” … he just showed up at my door.”

Sparks is due to welcome her first child in late spring.

Photo credit: Instagram / @jordinsparks